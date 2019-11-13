In less than three weeks a handful of motivated volunteers, from all across Fountain Hills, garnered approximately 1,800 signatures from local registered voters to place two measures related to the Daybreak development project, on the ballot.
The first measure deals with changes to the City Plan and the second with the zoning changes, both necessitated by Daybreak. To recap, Daybreak is a 400-unit apartment complex, planned for construction on land bordered by Shea and Palisades. Daybreak was unanimously rejected by the Planning and Zoning Commission, but the Town Council voted 5-2 in favor with only Mayor Dicky and Councilmember Spelich opposing it.
There have been those who have diminished this effort as only a small group of “neighbors” and “vigilantes” but it is important to view these 1,800, registered voter signatures, in the context of previous Fountain Hills election data. For example, the last primary election (8/28/18) saw a total of 8,561 total votes cast. If we consider these 1,800 petition signing, registered voters, as a “voting block” they would have only represented 21% of the total votes cast (nonetheless still a sizable voting bloc).
The story, though, is in the details. In the council member election, held at the same time, the highest vote tally accrued by any council member was 4,116. An 1,800 citizen voting bloc, (assuming the majority cast their ballot unanimously), would now represent 44% of the ballots cast for that councilman; these numbers can drive election results. Thanks again to the volunteers as well as the registered voters of Fountain Hills for signing this petition.
Make your voice heard. Please vote No to Daybreak. We are Smart Development Fountain Hills.