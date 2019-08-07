Oh yes we’re the Dem defenders, the infallible elite. Our need is such we pretend too much and that’s why we’re singing this song, because we never admit that we’re wrong.
Too real is this feeling of make believe, too real when we feel the need to deceive. Oh yes we’re the Dem defenders, adrift in a world of our own. We have no shame, we just pass the blame and any wrong that we do, we just pass all the blame on you.
Too real are the facts you choose to conceal, too real is the truth you refuse to reveal. Oh yes we’re the Dem defenders, with angry words if you dare disagree. The goal that we preach is to suppress free speech but they’re ignoring our angry sounds, they’re pretending that we’re not around.
With deep apologies to Tony Williams and the original Platters.