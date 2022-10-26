What happened, or hasn’t, regarding the poor condition and lack of maintenance of Avenue of the Fountains?
The fountains are hit and miss regarding operations, the drinking fountains seem to be under a constant state of repair and unsightliness. The general areas around the fountains look like unkept landscape that is unruly and unsightly. The grass needs a makeover with proper soil added to sunken areas, root protrusion, etc. A good leveling, thatching, aeration, etc.
Yes, the sprinklers are on, but the lack of past upkeep is really taking a visual toll. Watch your ankles! Trees need professional help and, yes, the Parks Dept. is doing what they can but this area is the “jewel” of the town. Well, this jewel needs some serious polishing and professional attention! Not just a cut, blow and go.
The past negligence is catching up and although there seems to be some additional attention as of late, nothing more than “lipstick on the pig” for the returning “birds.” This town can do better, please.