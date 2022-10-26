What happened, or hasn’t, regarding the poor condition and lack of maintenance of Avenue of the Fountains?

The fountains are hit and miss regarding operations, the drinking fountains seem to be under a constant state of repair and unsightliness. The general areas around the fountains look like unkept landscape that is unruly and unsightly. The grass needs a makeover with proper soil added to sunken areas, root protrusion, etc. A good leveling, thatching, aeration, etc.