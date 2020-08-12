I am writing this letter to inform the residents of Fountain Hills about a very special body shop here in town, The Finishing Touch on Colony Drive.
Having no idea where to go for my problem, I stopped unannounced (no appointment) and was immediately greeted by Mr. Matthew Tilden, general manager. I told him my problem and he immediately went to work, taking my car for a test ride. Charged me nothing for at least a half-hour’s work and made my day!
Every employed person was very friendly. It was an enjoyable experience. We are very fortunate to have a business like The Finishing Touch here in Fountain Hills.