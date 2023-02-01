This letter is in response to Diane Price’s “Jeopardy” letter. Perhaps it would be wise to know the facts.
Lundsford was originally hired as a contractor for the Town of Fountain Hills to work with Scottsdale’s recommendation to keep flights east of both towns over the Salt River. “The town supports and endorses Scottsdale’s preferred modification,” says Mayor Dickey in a June 27, 2019, piece published in this newspaper. Scottsdale, or any other municipality, doesn’t have the authority to change flight paths. That lies with the FAA alone. Lundsford was hired for this project and it was successful. It was never intended to be a full-time position, but that’s what happens in government unless someone stands up and says enough is enough.