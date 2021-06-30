We are a lucky community to have such a staunch supporter of small businesses on our Town Council. Although I believe other members of the council really do support small businesses, it is hard to see their words put into action, as they seem to do everything in their power to destroy as many small businesses as they can.
Gerry and the other two council members fight for our very survival and I, for one, am thankful to have them representing us. Mayor Dickey, Mike, Peggy and Alan are way out of touch with the community and seem to be putting their personal agendas ahead of what the community overwhelmingly supports.