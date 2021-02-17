I am a 60-year Republican; not a Democrat and an 11-year registered Independent. Donald Trump is loyal only unto himself, his own agenda, and would do anything to save himself and throw others under the bus.
Did he show loyalty to then Vice-President Mike Pence, who was threatened with death by an angry mob, or to the Proud Boys and QAnon supporters who left their spouses and children to support him? No, they sit in jail charged with serious crimes while he plays golf.
Mitch McConnell was loyal to him during his four years, but really does not like him. Forty-three Republican Senators are still loyal to him, but he would throw them under the bus in a minute. Unfortunately, they chose minority mob rule over the Constitution.
I am not telling people to change their minds, as only they can change their minds. Only I can change my mind.