Two things. First of all, as I’m writing this letter to the editor I see the policy printed that says “All letters are subject to editing. Those that are judged as personal attacks or complaints about neighbors, businesses or other letter writers will not be considered.” If that policy was followed, there wouldn’t be many letters to the editor over the past several weeks. Every week is filled with personal attacks on neighbors.
Second, I believe everyone can agree that these campaign signs throughout our Valley are an eyesore at the least. I have occasion to drive on Shea into Scottsdale often and the blight is offensive. What’s particularly offensive, however, is seeing these hateful, orange attack signs flanking the corner of Saguaro and our signature Avenue of the Fountains. Are there no limits? One would think that this lovely street should be protected from these eyesores.
I would hope that we’re better than that, but I guess some who wish to be the leaders in our Town feel they must resort to those tactics. Imagine how low the bar will be set if they are in charge.