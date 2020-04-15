How very sad that Arizona did not act quicker in locking down and staying isolated. So many other places worldwide were locking down since the second week in March. That town leaders and state leaders should think that beauty parlors, etc. were deemed essential places of business to keep open is disgusting and devaluating of human lives.
Arizona could have stopped the spread of the virus immediately had we acted quicker and wiser. We will never get this time back or the deceased people back. Wake up, Arizona. Start acting like the smart place that we are and the wonderful place we love so much.