If you want someone for mayor of Fountain Hills who is fiscally responsible, vote for Ginny Dickey.
Not only has she worked with the Town Council to produce lean, efficient and transparent budgets for our town, she also manages her campaign money in a responsible and forthright way. You might be interested to know where Mayor Dickey’s campaign money comes from in comparison with the other candidate for mayor, Joe Arpaio.
Second quarter finance reports show that Dickey had only five out-of-state contributions, Arpaio had 83. Dickey only had two donors contributing as much as $1,000, both of whom live in Fountain Hills. Arpaio had two donors from Scottsdale (a wife and husband from Scottsdale) who gave $6,250 each. Arpaio’s campaign is funded by out-of-town and out-of-state monies. See his campaign finance report at CC2021-Arpaio-2022-Second-Quarter-Report (fountainhillsaz.gov) for more information about the $140,000 that has already been spent on this campaign, including money for Virginia fundraising services.
Mayor Dickey has the support, including financial support, of Fountain Hills residents. Add your voice to those who want her returned to office. Vote for Ginny Dickey for mayor on your mail-in ballots or vote on Aug. 2!