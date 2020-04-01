I have always supported my local schools when it comes to voting for bonds and overrides, and I am thankful so many of you have as well. In Arizona, it can be hard to get our elected representatives to care as much about our local schools as we do, so every penny makes a difference.
That’s why it’s so sad to see how quickly they’ll send our tax dollars to private schools through whatever plan they can cook up. The latest one now lets families take our public school tax dollars and use that money to pay for tuition at out-of-state private schools. It really makes you wonder where these politicians’ priorities are when they are so eager to spend our money on private schools that have almost no public accountability or oversight.
The Save Our Schools Act will help us all make sure the government stops abusing our tax dollars by adding much-needed fiscal accountability to any voucher program. It also prohibits people from using our tax dollars to pay for out-of-state private schools, ensuring we are investing in Arizona. I hope you will help me pass the Save Our Schools Act in November.