Thank you, Fountain Hills Sweet Corn Market and their host, Smith Family Chiropractic, for the farm-fresh produce that they provide on Wednesday and Saturday mornings in the back parking lot off the frontage road at 11673 N. Saguaro Blvd.
I am a 92-year-old, 24-year resident of Fountain Hills and I particularly appreciate their curbside and local home delivery services.Since I am in the top 1 percent of the population (not economically, but health risk-wise) it saves me waiting in (socially distanced) lines! If you know someone in similar circumstances, here is an opportunity to help.
Check the Fountain Hills Times for the hours and other items provided.