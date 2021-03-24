For the sake of comity, I’m going to assume that Rep. Kavanagh misunderstood the point I was making when I indicated that every time the state legislature meets, it decides that it knows better than the local elected officials what policies are in the best interest of our local citizens.
We have a very open system that allows citizens to be heard e.g., public meetings. In every session the legislature passes laws that dictate what they think is best for our citizens regardless of whether local officials are in accord. I think Rep. Kavanagh knows that, in my comments, I was not taking a pro or con position regarding specific legislation. I was, I think, clearly indicating that we at the local level are elected to make decisions that we believe are in the best interest of our citizens and community. We do not need the legislature to act like lords of the manor and pass legislation that removes powers from the local elected representatives of the people.