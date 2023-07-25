I am writing this letter that is long overdue to share my thoughts about the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce.
About two and a half years ago my family and I moved to Fountain Hills from the Boston, Mass., area. We had long dreamed of retiring here but Covid changed our minds. We decided not to wait and to start our “new life” and chiropractic practice here in Arizona. We had no connections here, but we did have our desire to not compromise and to live our best lives. We knew Fountain Hills was where we wanted to be.
I have to give thanks to so many people in the community, as we have been so welcomed and blessed. I especially want to say “Thank you!” to Betsy Lavoie and the whole amazing team at the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce. Betsy is one of the first people I met in the community and her enthusiasm and commitment to the growth of businesses in Fountain Hills was obvious and I knew instantly I had to be a part of the Chamber. Joining was the best decision I could have made and was the critical factor in helping us get known and established as a new business.
If you’re a business owner I highly recommend joining and for all the residents, please know the Chamber is a great resource to learn more about all the great events and businesses in town. You can get the new Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce app and have access to all things Fountain Hills right at your fingertips – a truly amazing new service provided by the Chamber to keep bringing us together as a community on the rise!