I am writing this letter that is long overdue to share my thoughts about the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce.

About two and a half years ago my family and I moved to Fountain Hills from the Boston, Mass., area. We had long dreamed of retiring here but Covid changed our minds. We decided not to wait and to start our “new life” and chiropractic practice here in Arizona. We had no connections here, but we did have our desire to not compromise and to live our best lives. We knew Fountain Hills was where we wanted to be.