I would like to correct an erroneous statement made by Pam Cap in last week’s letters to the editor (“Concerning”). With respect to local police authority to enforce laws on state trust land, specifically to remove a camping trespasser on state land near our middle school, Cap wrote, “Fountain Hills has zero authority to set foot on that land. Any and all actions must be taken by the state. My understanding is that Fountain Hills can petition the state to do something.” That is wrong.

In response to constituent concerns that our police cannot unilaterally enforce laws on state trust land but instead must go through a bureaucratic process with the State Land Department, as your state senator, I contacted State Land Commissioner Robyn Sahid. She told me that local police can enforce laws, including anti-camping laws, on state trust land without state permission.