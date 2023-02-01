Every year our lobbyist, Jack Lunsford, would come before the Town Council with a list of prospective bills; they were divided into “approve” and “disapprove.” Council would almost always go with Mr. Lunsford’s recommendations.
He would make statements every year on how the state legislatures were trying to take away the powers of our town. One example of his great work (not a legislative item) was that the FAA had determined that flight paths should go directly over Fountain Hills. This action would have devastated our town. Mr. Lunsford, working with members of Fountain Hills, was able to forestall this change.