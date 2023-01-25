I am bothered by the summary cancellation of the contract with the political firm that happened at the last Council meeting.
If I understand correctly, the firm advised the council on activities at the state and federal level so they would be informed of how they might affect the city. They also represent several local communities and do lobbying on our behalf to assure that our interests are considered and hopefully acted upon. They are professionals that spend every day in contact with the relevant legislators and know the levers to push to make things happen. It is unlikely that the legislators would listen to a single voice when they now have someone who represents several communities making our pitch for us.