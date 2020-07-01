The rescheduled Black Lives Matter march occurred last week in a peaceful, respectful manner, as had been promised by the organizers. Threats of violence did not come to fruition, largely due to MCSO’s excellent planning and support, and the marchers themselves delivering on their promise.
Taunts were shouted by others, of course, and I witnessed at least one handgun made visible by a local “concerned citizen.” As a resident of Fountain Hills aged over 50 (i.e., older than the town itself) and for what it’s worth, those Buffalo Springfield lyrics kept repeating through my brain.
“There’s something happening here. What it is ain’t exactly clear. There’s a man with a gun over there, telling me I got to beware. I think it’s time we stop, children, what’s that sound; everybody look what’s going down.
“There’s battle lines being drawn. Nobody’s right if everybody’s wrong. Young people speaking their minds, getting so much resistance from behind. It’s time we stop, hey, what’s that sound; everybody look what’s going down.
“What a field-day for the heat. A thousand people in the street. Singing songs and carrying signs. Mostly say, hooray for our side. It’s s time we stop, hey, what’s that sound; everybody look what’s going down.
“Paranoia strikes deep. Into your life it will creep. It starts when you’re always afraid. You step out of line, the man come and take you away.”
We have nothing to fear, but have everything to gain simply by listening to one another. We are neighbors. Listen, please.