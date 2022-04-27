I was moved by Ryan Winslett’s editorial about Linda McThrall in a recent edition of The Times and, OK, maybe just a little bit guilty. As the executive director of The River of Time, I knew that we were acquiring a competent, talented and accomplished new staff person. After reading the wonderful things that were said about Linda’s character and compassion, I realized that our good fortune goes far beyond a person who will do a good job.
In the short time that she’s been with us, Linda has added an energy and insight to our work that will be evident to our community as we begin to roll out new and exciting programs, as well as bring back some of the old favorites. I can only imagine the sense of loss for her colleagues at The Times, but I know there will be new and exciting opportunities as they welcome a new face.
Although there was absolutely no “poaching” involved in Linda’s move, I’ve assuaged the little bit of guilt with the realization that we’re really all just one big family, since Alan Cruikshank is the founder of both The Fountain Hills Times and The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum & Exploration Center!