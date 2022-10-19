At the age of 94, I think I have discovered a few of the secrets to a long and peaceful life.

1. Holding on to the safety bar in the shower! A recent study by Belvidere Home Care, a recognized home health care agency, has shown that for people aged 65 and older, falls account for approximately 60 percent of all injury-related emergency department visits and over 50 percent of injury-related deaths annually. And up to 80 percent of falls in the home occur in the bathroom.