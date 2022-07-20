Having known Brenda Kalivianakis for 32 years, I feel I can add some insight to her qualifications for Town Council.
Although Brenda has included on her resume her business experience, I would like to elaborate. Back in the 1980s she had the foresight to study computer science; in modern parlance, she learned how to code. As she pursued a career as an attorney, she didn’t forget her roots in computer science.
In the mid-1990s she saw an opportunity. Computers were coming of age and everybody wanted to play video games and use computers for business, but they were very expensive. In anticipation of the demand for a computer, Brenda had the foresight to form a marketing company in Chicago. Her business included leasing business equipment, including computers, point of sale equipment and providing Visa and Mastercard services to businesses.
At that time banks were reluctant to provide credit card services to business owners. Brenda located favorable banks and leasing companies nationwide and her company was able to provide the critical Visa and Mastercard processing and check guarantee services to businesses in the Midwest. Also, the company was selling computers like hot cakes, everyone wanted to automate their business.
Brenda saw a need in the business community and solved it. When people are in trouble, Brenda is their first call. When people are down on their luck, I have seen Brenda, time after time, offer to help get them back on track. Brenda is a good and decent person and does her best to respect people and treat them with dignity.
I wish I could tell you more about her generosity but time does not permit that. Suffice it to say, when I was in trouble in my life, Brenda Kalivianakis was the person that threw me the life preserver.