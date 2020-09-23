Without a prior platform of accomplishments, absolutely no positive goals and presenting the latest and weakest version of a William Jennings Biden candidate, the Dems are without a single constructive message.
The main Democratic players are all turning royal blue trying to discredit the incumbent president. Negative campaigning is an old tactic, but their childish taunts and fabrications are wicked and hateful. Failing to prove any of their allegations, the Democrats’ hate for POTUS is so hostile that the violence erupts into the streets. Professing that hate and violence is good for this country is the Democrats’ lie of lies.
The President’s agenda of building a better economy, overcoming the pandemic without another economic shutdown, enforcing the rule of law, providing social equality, bringing home our troops, lowering taxes and protecting our borders have made America better and stronger. POTUS has delivered his promises.
The Dems have fought the President’s agenda at every turn, but he still has delivered. That is fact. The Dems are reducing our police protection, releasing criminals from prison and promise to raise taxes, stop fossil fuel production, open the borders and give full benefits to illegal immigrants. Their greatest boast is not a promise, its the outright threat to keep violent riots going if they lose the election.
Blue privilege is given to radical foot soldiers that routinely break the law and go unpunished while other Americans are unfairly deprived of their rights to protect themselves? Do you want to elect this style of political double-standard partisanship?
The chaos of mail-in voting is meant to upset the electoral process so the Dems can spin their biggest lie. When the Dems lose, they will claim they were cheated again.
Vote for family safety, economic security, social justice; and against the royal blue lies. Vote Republican.