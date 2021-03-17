On the one-year anniversary of the “15 days to slow the spread” lockdowns, Mr. Biden addressed the nation on the state of the pandemic. He campaigned on “crushing the virus” and, after 50 days in office, he reported to us that the solution was, surprise, vaccines. Biden never acknowledged that the vaccines he is claiming credit for were developed under the leadership of President Trump, a huge missed opportunity to bring the “unity” he often preaches.
He went on to say we need to continue to “follow the science,” holding up his mask while his administration has opened the southern border and is allowing illegal immigrants who test positive for COVID to enter America. Meanwhile, American citizens returning from overseas are forced to quarantine for 14 days if they test positive.
As the lecture continued, we were told that if we “followed the rules” maybe, by Independence Day, we would have permission from the government to have “small gatherings” with our families. So celebrating Easter, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Memorial Day and having weddings and graduation parties will have to wait until a government bureaucrat “allows us.”
America was founded upon and cherishes liberty. Countless Americans have died fighting for liberty – from the American Revolution to the Civil War to end slavery, to two World Wars to fight tyranny – all done to keep us not just “safe,” but free. Is the quest for absolute safety, which is never attainable, worth giving up our God-given freedoms? We believe that the right to free speech, to worship, to spend time with loved ones and to breathe without a mask supersede the illusion of government-provided safety.
Ben Franklin said it best: “A people who choose security over liberty will receive neither nor deserve either.” It’s time to wake up and push back.