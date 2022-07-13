Far left Liberals like Joe Biden came from nothing, spent 50 years in political office and lives in the biggest mansion in his state and recently bought another mansion in D.C.
Bernie Sanders used to live in a cabin with a dirt floor, he now has four homes. Obama has three mansions, the biggest on 29 acres in Martha’s Vineyard. A community organizer, a communist and a mediocre lawyer, all three got rich in “public service.” That's why Liberals fight so hard to stay in office and why Ginny Dickey has unleashed a 10-year-old Town Ordinance that prohibits political campaign signs in much of Fountain Hills. She has a serious opponent who has been forced to place his election signs outside of Fountain Hills in Scottsdale.
The mayor has been in one office or another for the past 20 years and is fighting like her fellow Liberals, Biden and Obama, to gain another term. Fellow Liberal Cindy Couture to is running for Council. Liberals relish in government, love the power the prestige and will fight like cornered cats – or, in Dickey’s case, limit political signs – to retain that power. That, kiddies, is why we have a sign ordinance denying us our First Amendment right to speech. Call the mayor and tell her to stop stifling political speech in Fountain Hills.