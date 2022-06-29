In a recent piece from the Liberal Ladies of Fountain Hills came the following: A photo of Mayor Ginny Dickey smiling next to Council candidate Cindy Couture, both part of Liberal Ladies, with “the Quote of the Day,” “If all lives mattered, truly, then we would not need a Black Lives Matter movement.”
They also included their stated mission statement, here is part of it: “We focus on advocacy issues and campaigns that align with our Progressive values...We fight for social, racial and economic justice at all levels of government.” And then these Liberals busily go about discussing Critical Race Theory, march with BLM and ultimately ruin what they govern. There is no difference in what the Liberal Ladies in Fountain Hills believe and want and what Joe Biden and his ilk are implementing at the federal level. Ultimately, they always ruin what they govern.
Don’t let this happen to Fountain Hills. The Liberal majority on our Town Council, led by Mayor Ginny Dickey, must be replaced. I’m voting no on Dickey, and yes on Council candidates Toth, Skillicorn and Kalivianakis.