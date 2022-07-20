I’m a Liberal (leftist) and proud of it. I fully support those Liberal policies enacted by leftists of prior generations; unemployment insurance, Social Security and Medicare. Look back, they were all driven by liberal change agents.
I have degrees in the liberal arts (theology and ethics) and engineering, and will gladly discuss and defend my positions with anyone. Oh yes, except for driving faster than the limit, like everyone else. I also follow the laws, even when I don't agree with them. It’s part of respect for the rule of law.
But that’s not the case lately in our town. A Political Action Committee, Reclaim Our Town (ROT) is posting ads and placing signs without ever identifying who they are. That is, we (ROT) say X, Y and Z, but we don’t say who we are. For love’s sake, show some courage and expose yourselves. They are Committee PC2022-02, approved by the Arizona Secretary of State. Their president is Crystal Cavanaugh and their treasurer is Lawrence E. Meyers. Google it, it’s all public records.
So, why do they not tell you that each time they publish some attack? I don’t know. Maybe it’s easier being anonymous. I just ask one thing of ROT: Follow the law! There is a sign ordnance, please follow it. I understand, from your website, that you disagree with it. Fine. Then stand up and oppose it. Stand next to your signs as they are confiscated and go to jail defending them. Don’t put them up in anonymity. That would be the anarchist approach, and anarchists are what you call leftists, and you say that is a bad thing.
As an aside – Hannah, Brenda, Allen – follow the law, please. Your signs were also recently up illegally.