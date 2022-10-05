We fully support Libby Settle for FHUSD board in the November 8 election. Her motivation for this position is based on her passion and commitment to achieve academic success in our school. She wants the best for our children, our community, and our future.
Libby and her husband have always had a heart for children. In 2010 they opened their home to foster and currently are parents to 13 children. Some of these children have special needs so she is an advocate for supporting all children. The same commitment and dedication she has to her family will be seen in her role on the FHUSD.