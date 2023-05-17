Such interesting letters to the editor this past week.
One writer still mulling over “Why Independents” claims Republicans believe in nothing because they have no list of goals. You mean like a to do list? Here is what Republicans believe in: Smaller government, a federalist system, fiscal conservatism, strong national defense, individual liberties/responsibilities, safe borders and what is written in the Constitution of the United States. In an nutshell, opportunity and individualism, while the uniformity of Democrats, in lock step with the latest far left policy, collectively would take the country over the cliff with them.
Another writer was enamored of Representative AOC. Perhaps we should pin a medal on him for reading and believing anything AOC says.
The predicable, weekly non-stop bashing of Councilman Skillicorn is wearing thin and losing whatever effectiveness those behind this campaign envisioned. The hammer was also taken to the Alternative, the online free publication which I find refreshing, titillating and a laugh-out-loud moment. But then, I don’t usually get offended every time the wind blows. Democrats! Your lives would be much happier if you got a sense of humor and occasionally read something with a different point of view.
Finally, diversity; at the Republican Club 330 members cover the spectrum. No two are alike. Each thinks independently. Now, that’s true diversity.