Such interesting letters to the editor this past week.

One writer still mulling over “Why Independents” claims Republicans believe in nothing because they have no list of goals. You mean like a to do list? Here is what Republicans believe in: Smaller government, a federalist system, fiscal conservatism, strong national defense, individual liberties/responsibilities, safe borders and what is written in the Constitution of the United States. In an nutshell, opportunity and individualism, while the uniformity of Democrats, in lock step with the latest far left policy, collectively would take the country over the cliff with them.