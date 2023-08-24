I would like to applaud Brenda Kaliviankis for her opinion in the Aug. 23 edition of The Fountain Hills Times Independent. She is right, we all “deserve to be treated with love, dignity and respect”.

In my lifetime many of the racial epithets and slurs have fallen out of common usage. The use of many demeaning terms for folks with disabilities or mental illness have also fallen away from our conversations. That is progress, but we have to do more; there are many among us who are still suffering indignity.