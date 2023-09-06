The residents of this community can be very proud of the folks who are moving the town forward. So much good stuff gets accomplished daily that it is hard to keep track.
The latest edition of Fountain Hills Insider highlights our award-winning Community Services staff that recently received recognition for special events and outstanding facilities. Parks and Recreation has an exciting list of upcoming events. The articles about overseeding and water conservation remind us that our Sanitary District is an excellent steward of our water. The Dark Sky events and the plan for a spectacular Discovery Center is generating a very special kind of enthusiasm here.
Experience Fountain Hills is a creative endeavor that has attracted new business and lots of visitors to our community. Our new Dementia Friendly designation comes with excellent educational resources for families, caregivers and the whole community. In November we have the opportunity to vote “yes” for increased school funding, enabling our school district staff to create a real gem that will attract more families.
Mayor Ginny Dickey uses the word “vibrant” to describe Fountain Hills. We are going in the right direction, so let’s keep being positive. There will always be grumpy folks who need to inflict their negativity on us, that’s a given. Currently, they are putting out a lot of misinformation about the school bond, all of it accurately disputed by the facts. The teachers and the administration are doing a heroic job and certainly deserve the increased funding. Support the people who are working for progress and an even better quality of life in our community.