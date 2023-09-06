The residents of this community can be very proud of the folks who are moving the town forward. So much good stuff gets accomplished daily that it is hard to keep track.

The latest edition of Fountain Hills Insider highlights our award-winning Community Services staff that recently received recognition for special events and outstanding facilities. Parks and Recreation has an exciting list of upcoming events. The articles about overseeding and water conservation remind us that our Sanitary District is an excellent steward of our water. The Dark Sky events and the plan for a spectacular Discovery Center is generating a very special kind of enthusiasm here.