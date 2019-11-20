We just commemorated Veteran’s Day 2019, another opportunity for us to remember those who have served our country in times of war and in times of peace. We really shouldn’t limit our recognition of veterans to just one or two days every year. Their service should serve as an example of the dedication and sacrifice that it represents. Veterans have many compelling stories to tell and they are worthy of our attention. Many of those stories relate to the Vietnam War.
Vietnam Navy Veteran Mark del Maestro will be in Fountain Hills on Thursday, Nov. 21, and will be our guest at Fountain Hills AZ Tea Party. Mark will speak about “Lessons of War,” a presentation on the Vietnam era, the lessons of war and how those lessons pertain to us today. The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. and will be held at the FHUSD Learning Center (Northeast corner of Golden Eagle and Palisades). Admission is free and all are welcome. I hope to see you there.