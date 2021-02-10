Quoting a report in the Jan. 27 edition of The Times, State Representative John Kavanagh met recently with the Fountain Hills Republican Club and “remarked that there is no systemic racism but ‘cops should use less force than more.’” That’s good to know.
The pronouncement from Kavanagh did not make clear whether systemic racism has never existed or if he just recently got it taken care of. Either way, this must have been exceedingly welcome news to every member of our hometown club, but especially for the Black, Hispanic, Asian, Native American and other minority members. Not to mention that all those previously affected may now rest easier knowing that if any issues do pop up in the future, the cops should not hit them as hard.
One can only guess at the diverse list of other “big tent” organizations with whom our hard-charging representative is scheduled to meet in order to share this revelation.