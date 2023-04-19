Every year the state legislature convenes in early January and considers hundreds of proposed bills. Some never make it past committee consideration and others survive to successful passage through the House and Senate, awaiting signature or veto by the governor.
It’s April and the legislature has acted upon most of the pending legislation. Typically, in recent years, attention turns toward deliberation and passage of a budget for the next fiscal year. As you may be aware, Republicans hold a slim majority in the legislature and Governor Hobbs is a Democrat. There have already been several vetoes and more are likely to come.
To learn more about the legislative process and the current status of bills which will impact our lives and businesses, the Thursday, April 20, 6:30 p.m. meeting of Fountain Hills AZ Tea Party at the Fountain Hills Community Center will have State Senator John Kavanagh, State Representative Joseph Chaplik and State Representative Alex Kolodin, our elected team in the state legislature. They will inform us about the bills that didn’t make it, the bills that passed, the bills subjected to a veto and the outlook for passing a state budget.
Anyone interested in this important subject is invited to attend the meeting. Admission is free but donations are gratefully accepted. Please take advantage of this opportunity to listen, learn, ask and participate.