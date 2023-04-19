Every year the state legislature convenes in early January and considers hundreds of proposed bills. Some never make it past committee consideration and others survive to successful passage through the House and Senate, awaiting signature or veto by the governor.

It’s April and the legislature has acted upon most of the pending legislation. Typically, in recent years, attention turns toward deliberation and passage of a budget for the next fiscal year. As you may be aware, Republicans hold a slim majority in the legislature and Governor Hobbs is a Democrat. There have already been several vetoes and more are likely to come.