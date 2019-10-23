The November 2016 ballot included Proposition 205, an attempt to legalize marijuana for “recreational” use in Arizona. A major “selling point” utilized by Prop 205 supporters was the promise of generating money for education. In reality, the potential additional revenue for education was minimal but the potential for unintended consequences was substantial.
The measure failed to pass. In my opinion, that failure was the right choice, not because I oppose funding education, but because I’m against the legalization of a drug with proven harmful effects. As a physician, I’ve seen those effects too many times and any attempt to minimize the impact of marijuana use is troubling.
There is an effort underway to place the legalization of marijuana on the Nov. 2020 ballot. Before we vote on this question, it is imperative that we study the details and understand what is at stake. We can and should learn from the experience of other states which have legalized the drug (especially Colorado), and be wise enough to avoid repeating their mistakes.
In 2016, it was supposedly about the promise of money for education. I propose that it was, and still is, about money, but it’s more about money for those who support legalization, and we’re talking big money!
Nov. 2020 is still far away, but it’s not too early to prepare. If you want to learn more about this issue, it will be the topic at Fountain Hills AZ Tea Party on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 6:30 p.m. at the FHUSD Learning Center (Golden Eagle and Palisades). Andrea Kadar, an authority on the subject, will be our guest speaker, and members of the Fountain Hills Coalition are expected to be present to share their local insight. Admission is free and all are welcome. I hope to see you there.