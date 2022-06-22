Something is going on in town and people need to think hard, use logic and come to an undeniable conclusion.
If stealing a political sign is a crime, and there is one from Reclaim Our Town that says “Leftists ruin towns,” who stole it? I believe a leftist. Who are the leftists? Democrats, for the most part. Why would a Republican steal a sign that says that? They wouldn’t.
Now, if you don’t like something, do you go out and commit a crime? I give you Seattle, Portland, Minneapolis, etc., burned and destroyed because leftists did not like what someone said or did.
I’m guessing we have some leftists in Fountain Hills stealing signs, 10% in one week. Mayor Dickey and Cindy Couture are from the left, let them deny that. They just attended a big Liberal Ladies CRT meeting earlier this month. Let’s not forget to include councilwoman McMahon in Liberal Ladies membership. Councilman Magazine is Couture’s campaign manager. All left.
Now I am absolutely certain that most Republicans, the right, don’t appreciate Mayor Dickey or Cindy Couture, yet somehow, their signs are undisturbed. How is that? Correct again, the right generally doesn’t commit crimes because they don’t like what someone says or does.
So, unless we see an op-ed coming from them denouncing the criminal behavior of their compatriots, we’re going to assume they support this behavior. After all, isn’t that just what happened in the cities governed by the left? They stood by and allowed their once beautiful cities to be ruined, without denouncing the behavior, actually supporting it.
Case closed, “Leftists ruin towns.” Now watch, they will deny it and tell you they are moderates and wonderful. Don’t believe it. Vote no on Dickey/Couture!