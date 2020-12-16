What a relief, LeBaron Cleaners is not gone! Ajay and Veena Patel recently relocated LeBaron Cleaners half a mile east to 13212 N. Saguaro Blvd, Suite 103 at the corner of Saguaro and Palisades Blvd. and next door to Sears. I am glad they still offer a convenient drive-through lane, and their text message alert that your order is ready for pick-up is a nice customer service feature.
LeBaron Cleaners is a Fountain Hills family-owned business for 15 years. The business has been awarded Best Cleaners in Fountain Hills for nine years. The State of Arizona recognized Ajay and Veena with the American Legion Quiet Patriot Award in 2019. These recognitions speak to their commitment to community, the quality for work product, and excellent customer service provided to their customers.
As a customer since LeBaron’s early years, I am grateful they are still in business in a brutal year for small businesses, and I can still depend upon their high-quality workmanship for my fabric cleaning needs.