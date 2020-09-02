Recently, we have all been annoyed by drips from a leaky tap against Congressman David Schweikart. David has been a faithful representative. He and his wife went door to door meeting the people in Fountain Hills when he first campaigned here. He has been available for community events and responds when asked questions. He has never tried to throw his weight around in local town government affairs. He has taken responsibility for having numbers challenged in his old campaign.
If you have gone out to actually meet him at any of the numerous groups he has appeared at, you have found him to be positive, intelligent and personable. It’s time to get off his case and move forward. Let him who is without sin be the first to cast stones on this too much maligned public servant.