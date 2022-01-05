On Monday I needed a plumber to fix a water leak on the main line coming into my house. After calling about 10 plumbers locally to no avail or answer, my son called up a Phoenix plumber.
After waiting for about eight hours, I called back and they said they were on their way at 8 p.m. The pipe was exposed because I dug the hole myself. Even though the pipe was exposed, the man gave me an estimate for $759 to fix the leak. I said no, so he said, “Let me call my supervisor.” So, he said “How about $500.” Again, I said no.
So, my son and I went to Ace Hardware, bought what we needed and got it fixed for less than $25. So now we have water again.