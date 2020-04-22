If I initially downplay the extent of an emergency and follow up by placing a subordinate in charge of managing the get-well effort, and finally place the get-well response on the shoulders of those affected by the emergency, I can’t be blamed for anything that goes wrong. If, on the other hand, it all works, “I made it happen!” Leadership.
