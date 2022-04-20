Thanks, Mayor Dickey. I am so grateful to live in a safe, friendly small town with all the amenities we enjoy in our lovely community, and one of the most important amenities we have enjoyed the past three years is the leadership of Mayor Ginny Dickey.
As many of us can attest, it takes strong, empathetic leadership qualities to guide diverse organizations toward consensus of positive goals. Add to that the ability to relate and hear the visions and concerns of all of us. Our own Mayor Dickey was asked to tackle these challenges within the confines of a once-in-a-century pandemic!
Mayor Dickey has proven to be a leader up to the task. She, along with the other Council members, was able to buckle down, accept the challenge and accomplish many needful and forward-thinking tasks for the benefit of our community.
The accomplishments of these past three years are too many to list here; however, speaking personally of just a few, I so appreciate the measures such as safety corridors, flashing stop signs and also development of the Cares Act, the International Dark Skies Discovery Center, new medical centers, road improvement and library remodel. These and many, many more are being accomplished within a budget that is one of the healthiest in many years.
Mayor Dickey, you hear us. You are one of us. Thank you!