“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” – Martin Luther King.
Politicians are elected leaders. Citizens place their trust by voting for those they believe will be leaders.
It is naive to expect elected politicians to always act in our interest, and not to promote their own agendas. In these times of crisis, we expect much from our leaders.
Two of our leaders are failing us. They are using social media not to lead, but to accuse and divide. According to Fountain Hills Town Councilman Art Tolis, the COVID-19 virus was:
1. “created and released and only some very high level people know about it and will not disclose in order to stop mass hysteria and revolt” or;
2. “This is the one of the best propaganda wars waged against our economy ever. Coming from where it was originated and the fact President Trump policies are the biggest threat to them economically, it is likely the second reason is why this is getting out of control.”
Tolis summarized. “The media and all the propaganda will ultimately cause more death…We are being played.”
State Representative John Kavanagh found his own targets of convenience. He alleged that “liberals” are engaged in conduct undermining the rule of law. “Many uber-liberal cities are ordering police not to arrest thieves to keep jails less full during the chronavirus [sic] pandemic. Liberals are also calling for the early release of prisoners for the same reason.” When Kavanagh was asked to provide evidence for his assertions, he went silent.
These are examples of failed leadership. We deserve better in “these times of challenge and controversy.”