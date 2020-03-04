What is expected of political leaders? An obvious answer is that those leaders should lead – not would, not could – but should lead. But do they? Five percent of their time is spent leading, 80 percent following. And the other fifteen percent is in fundraising to continue themselves in office.
Are the wealthy who can and do effectively buy their office the best possible leaders? Seemingly, that appears to be so. However, appearances are often quite deceiving. Deceived, we get lobbyists instead of leaders. Lobbyists are representative, but who are they representing? The people? Not at all. See their obvious lobbyist behavior for yourselves.
If you have any insight or have “right on the money” political instincts, you should be concerned when you spot those self-serving lobbyists.
To have an ordered affair such as government, one must pay attention to detailed, specialized knowledge and one must be ever watchful at all times.
What leaders are watching our national debt?
Until our sovereign debt is paid down and off and our so-called leaders in Washington actually accomplish doing that and not continue raising the debt ceiling, you can be sure you do not have leaders in Washington. Certainly some senators and congressmen in Washington are make believe leaders; lobbyists in the game for themselves. Those are “pied pipers.” When those pied pipers team up with others of their ilk, you get a decayed, degenerate “good old boy” network. Watch out!
Regeneration and rebirth go hand in hand. Alongside of you watching out is President Trump, also watching out. Doing your business of voting is watching out.
Follow pied pipers to your own dismay.