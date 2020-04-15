I read a letter in last week’s Times where someone took Town Councilmember Tolis and State Representative Kavanagh to task for a lack of “leadership.” He cited Tolis’ remarks regarding the COVID-19 virus, disagreeing with Tolis’ opinion that “we’re being played.” I agree with Tolis. The response to this illness is not justified by any U.S. mortality rates which I can find.
I suppose, as the councilman may also, that our Leftists in government were unhappy that President Trump denied two opportunities to beggar our nation by ditching both TPP and the Paris Accord. So, as I see it, they hope to achieve the same using this virus as an excuse to shut down our nation and kill the economy – with the 2020 election foremost in their thinking.
And then, we’ve all heard the condemnation of the president for his “handling” of the situation. Of the many millions of Americans who have died of smallpox, diphtheria, yellow fever, flu, polio, typhus, measles, scarlet fever, plague and other contagions, which presidents have been called on the carpet for their “handling” of the illnesses? I don’t know of any, but the press and the Left all seem to think that it’s different during this election year; that it’s all about the president as “disease control central.”
As for Representative Kavanagh, he was likely referring to the Philadelphia police departments decision to allow “non-violent” offenders to go without being jailed due to the virus. Their policy is that these offenders will be processed and released to be re-arrested at a later date. The city of Houston, Texas, has a similar policy, actually releasing already arrested “non-violent” offenders on bond of as little as $10.
I, for one, am pleased with the “leadership” – and common sense – of councilor Tolis and Representative Kavanagh.