What a pleasure it has been to watch Mayor Ginny Dickey lead our town the last four years with intelligence, integrity, preparedness, energy, honesty and devotion to our town. Believe me, I could add many wonderful adjectives to describe Ginny.
I have been in Fountain Hills since 1989 and have known and admired Ginny for at least 30 years. I have voted in every election since incorporation and have voted on both sides of the aisle. One writer wrote that, “of course our elections are partisan.” Well, they should not be and have only become that way in the last couple of years. My father impressed on me at an early age that there are both good and bad Republicans and Democrats and to always use due diligence when deciding who to vote for. I look for integrity, honesty, the person’s ability to do the job, etc.
Ginny has given so much to this town, from volunteering to serving on many boards, including the School Board and the Town Council before becoming mayor. I doubt that any mayor before her has ever been more prepared for the job than she is. She does not shy away from issues. However, she does research and always works toward practical solutions for the benefit of our town.
Those who say unkind things about her just do not know her! Their letters tell me more about them than what they wrongly say about her. In my opinion, and many others in this town, it is obvious that there is only one candidate for mayor that has the intelligence, experience and ability to do the job. She is not a one-issue candidate. Law enforcement is important, but it is only one portion of the huge job of mayor. Vote Ginny.