Lawfare. It is what people with no useful solutions do best. They love using executive orders to shut down legitimate progress when feeling politically threatened. They file ethics complaints against council members as a strategic political move to destroy their lives. However, that being said, there are times someone needs to blow the whistle.
Recently, we saw a corrupt defense team impersonating political opposition to fool a judge, and a corrupt DOJ trying to snooker the same judge in a "paragraph 15" of a diversion agreement to make an already soft plea dismissing gun charges even worse by limiting future prosecution. So, when the defense and the prosecution both work on behalf of our Generalissimo Biden to put his prince above the law, that is called corruption.