What has happened to the Republican party? A legal, court-approved search warrant was recently carried out at the primary residence of the twice-impeached former president, Trump, who has always blatantly blurred the lines between loyalty to our country and personal admiration for authoritarian violent dictators.

How did Trump Republicans respond to this search? Did they ask why he had possession of 27 boxes of government documents, classified and unclassified, which he was not entitled to keep? Did they ask what was in these documents and what he intended to do with them? Did they acknowledge that taking these documents from the White House was a felony, made so ironically by Trump himself, who beefed up penalties for the mishandling of government documents?