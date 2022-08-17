What has happened to the Republican party? A legal, court-approved search warrant was recently carried out at the primary residence of the twice-impeached former president, Trump, who has always blatantly blurred the lines between loyalty to our country and personal admiration for authoritarian violent dictators.
How did Trump Republicans respond to this search? Did they ask why he had possession of 27 boxes of government documents, classified and unclassified, which he was not entitled to keep? Did they ask what was in these documents and what he intended to do with them? Did they acknowledge that taking these documents from the White House was a felony, made so ironically by Trump himself, who beefed up penalties for the mishandling of government documents?
No, they did not. Instead, Trump Republicans instantly jumped to accusations such as “witch hunt,” “Deep State,” “planting of evidence,” “Democrats out to get Trump and prevent him from running again,” etc. This response was skillfully orchestrated by Trump himself, who chose to broadcast to his followers that a “raid,” “break in,” “occupation” had occurred at his home carried out by the corrupt “Democrat FBI.” Loaded words used to once again declare his victimhood!
Trump is skilled at manipulating his followers and painting a picture for them that is both untrue and very dangerous. The Jan. 6 violent coup attempt on our Capitol is a perfect example. His big lie that the election was stolen from him and that they must take back their country by preventing the electoral votes from being counted caused the rioters to believe they were being patriotic. Police were assaulted, people were killed, legislators were terrified and chants of “hang Mike Pence” rang out. Trump did nothing!
Republicans have always said they stand for law and order. Apparently, not anymore.