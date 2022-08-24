In response to Ann Schweers’ letter of Aug. 17, what has happened to the Democratic party? For the past six years, Democrats watched the DOJ and FBI become politicized and did nothing but cheer it on. There is a sad litany of misbehavior at the DOJ and FBI for using fabricated evidence, falsifying documents, leaking, lying and entrapment against President Trump and his supporters.
The raid on Mar-a-Lago is a transparently unconstitutional fishing expedition to find something, anything to finally justify an indictment. The excuse of classified documents is a farce. The President is the ultimate authority regarding classification and declassification; he is not beholden to any other authority.
If the information was so dangerous as to require an unprecedented in American history raid on the home of a former president, why wait over a year and a half after Trump left office?
Why did the DOJ not continue the ongoing negotiations with the president for the return of documents, as this is how all similar situations had been handled in the past? Why was the warrant so overbroad that it allowed the FBI to search for and seize virtually anything located anywhere in the residence in violation of the specificity required by the Fourth Amendment?
Regardless of your opinion of President Trump, it’s a tragedy for our country that the FBI has lost the trust of many Americans. A new Rasmussen poll reports, shockingly, that 53% of likely voters agree that “a group of politicized thugs at the top of the FBI who are using the FBI …as Joe Biden’s personal Gestapo.”
It is precisely because we Republicans stand for law and order that we want to see the leadership of the DOJ and the FBI held accountable and trust in these institutions restored.