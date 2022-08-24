In response to Ann Schweers’ letter of Aug. 17, what has happened to the Democratic party? For the past six years, Democrats watched the DOJ and FBI become politicized and did nothing but cheer it on. There is a sad litany of misbehavior at the DOJ and FBI for using fabricated evidence, falsifying documents, leaking, lying and entrapment against President Trump and his supporters.

The raid on Mar-a-Lago is a transparently unconstitutional fishing expedition to find something, anything to finally justify an indictment. The excuse of classified documents is a farce. The President is the ultimate authority regarding classification and declassification; he is not beholden to any other authority.