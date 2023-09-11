At the last council meeting, a good deal of time was spent talking about a last-minute proposal to amend an agenda item that left the public in the dark.
If an agenda item is to be substantially changed, the public should be able to see what the change is and be given an opportunity to give feedback on it. Otherwise, it’s kind of a bait-and-switch situation.
I hope that council members will not continue to rewrite agenda items for council eyes only. The time for public opinion expires before board discussion and any changes are introduced. If an agenda item is substantially changed from what was posted publicly, the item should be discussed and placed on a future agenda.
The obvious solution was proposed, to discuss the changes in executive session and then bring it back to the public, but that idea was discarded.
It seems that the council (majority) rejected taking any responsibility for unethical behavior of council members. Instead of blaming the citizens of our town for raising more complaints, consider whether that increase is due to more unethical behavior of council members.