Here are some thoughts for your consideration before “last call” for the Aug. 2 election.
The future direction of Fountain Hills will be set by this election. It’s not just a popularity contest or a matter of who is nice to us. It’s about who shares our principles. It’s about having local government that listens and represents us well.
Much of our town budget is directed to law enforcement. We want safe neighborhoods and to be confident that the money for this is spent wisely. Who better to understand this than Joe Arpaio, who served several terms as county sheriff following his leadership position in the DEA?
In past years and again just last month, significant legal issues have arisen. We must have a full understanding of how to effectively manage them. Who better than Brenda Kalivianakis, an attorney with years of practical experience?
Much has been said about Fountain Hills becoming older and the desire to attract younger residents and families. Who better than Hannah Toth, a resident of Fountain Hills all of her “young” life, who understands what it takes to make Fountain Hills a viable destination for that segment of the population?
We seek elected officials who don't just talk the talk but tell us what they really think, officials who understand that they serve us and must listen to us. Who better than Allen Skillicorn, who clearly shares his principles of responsive government?
As many of you know, I’ve been an active participant in local politics for many years. Based upon my familiarity with all the candidates for mayor and Town Council, and my thoughts noted above, I will be voting for Joe Arpaio, Brenda Kalivianakis, Hannah Toth and Allen Skillicorn. I urge you to join me and many others and support them with your vote.