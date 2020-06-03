Thank you to all of you who supported no to Daybreak with either your vote, your personal support or both! With an outstanding and record-breaking voter turnout of 66 percent and an incredible landslide 73 percent no vote, we did it!
These are the best local election numbers ever in the state of Arizona. There were many, many people involved in this effort and the Smart Development Fountain Hills PAC want to thank each and every one of you. For those who came out to not only one, but two Planning and Zoning meetings, a Town Council meeting, a development plan meeting and/or getting signatures for the referendum or filling out speaker request cards to let your voice be heard, it was a long and arduous process with the odds stacked against us.
That being said, we still prevailed very successfully and this shows that the citizens of Fountain Hills care greatly for their town and want the best for it. I am so proud to call Fountain Hills my home and thank you all for your support, help and vote to keep Fountain Hills the town we all love to live in and call home.